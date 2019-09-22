Manchester United Struggle Continues As They Fall To West Ham United, Lost Rashford To Injury

by Eyitemi
Manchester midfielder, Nemanja Matic, against Westham
Manchester United continue their unimpressive run to the new season as they were humbled 2-0 by Westham during their domestic league fixture at the London stadium.

The Red Devils struggled to influence proceeding in the final third and were deservedly behind in the 44th minute when Andriy Yarmolenko found the back of the net for the host.

As a result of the lost, the 20 times Premier League holder has now not won a single away game since February.

Also, English striker, Marcus Rashford, was hauled off during the second half after picking up an injury.

