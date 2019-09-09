Many Left Injured In Fresh Xenophobia Violence In South Africa

According to reports, at least one person was killed and five others injured in Johannesburg on Sunday, after security forces clashed with looters in the latest outbreak of xenophobic violence.

South Africa’s biggest city and other areas were hit by a surge of attacks against businesses owned by foreigners in the last week, leaving at least 10 people dead and prompting protests from several African countries.

According to the reports emanating from the police force, riot police who were on ground fired stun grenades and rubber bullets on Sunday to break up crowds targeting shops in the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

Also Read: Xenophobia: You Cannot Kill Our People And Expect Yours To Go Free: Fani-Kayode

“We can confirm one person was reported dead,” police spokesperson Xlolani Fihla told AFP. “We can’t confirm the cause of death.”

According to reports, five more people were left injured, Captain Kay Makhubele, a national police force official, told eNCA news.