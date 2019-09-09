Many Left Injured In Fresh Xenophobia Violence In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, at least one person was killed and five others injured in Johannesburg on Sunday, after security forces clashed with looters in the latest outbreak of xenophobic violence.

Xenophobic Attacks
Destroyed buildings in South Africa

South Africa’s biggest city and other areas were hit by a surge of attacks against businesses owned by foreigners in the last week, leaving at least 10 people dead and prompting protests from several African countries.

According to the reports emanating from the police force, riot police who were on ground fired stun grenades and rubber bullets on Sunday to break up crowds targeting shops in the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

Also Read: Xenophobia: You Cannot Kill Our People And Expect Yours To Go Free: Fani-Kayode

“We can confirm one person was reported dead,” police spokesperson Xlolani Fihla told AFP. “We can’t confirm the cause of death.”

According to reports, five more people were left injured, Captain Kay Makhubele, a national police force official, told eNCA news.

Tags from the story
Johannesburg, south Africa, Xenophobic Violence
0

You may also like

“I am Not The Evil Genius” – IBB

Poverty Responsible For High Prevalence Of Child Labour In Nigeria – Polls

Ojukwu Would Have Saved Millions Of Lives Had He Conceded Defeat Like Jonathan – Danjuma

PDP Is All About Patronage, Tukur Says As He Warns Of Heavy War In 2015 Between Party And APC

OMG!!! Jamb remitted N50m in 6 years to FG against N5billion remitted this year

Comptroller arrested by SSS for providing Arms For Armed Robbers

GSS Damaturu Attacks: Students Narrate ‘Nasty’ Ordeal In Hands Of Gunmen

Yoruba, Totally Ungrateful Kind Of People – Ahmadu Ali

Mother In Court For Allegedly Killing 7-Months Old Daughter Because She Wanted To Return To Ex-Husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *