Masquerade Caught Gambling At Betting Shop In Benue (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A masquerade has left many in shock after he was spotted gambling in a betting shop at Otukpa branch in Ogbadibo, Benue state.

Masquerade is seen as a divine creature who just come to earth sparingly to greet humans.

However, the “spirit” like many portray them to be, didn’t mind his appearance before storming the betting shop to make his money by placing a bet.

The incident happened halfway into his performance, and that got other customers talking.

Watch the video below:

0

