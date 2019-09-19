Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Misconduct Is Dead

A new report have it that a male massage therapist who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died. The man’s death was confirmed by his lawyer on Wednesday.

Genie Harrison, an attorney for John Doe, in a statement, said;

“His untimely death was, to his family, a devastating shock that they are struggling to process and is so recent that they have not yet held his funeral service.”

Harrison also said a notice of the man’s death was filed in court by Spacey’s attorneys revealing that the filling triggers a 90-day countdown for an estate to be substituted for John Doe. Adding hat the lawsuit could be continued by the therapist’s estate in the wake of his death.

A lawsuit was filed by “John Doe,” in California, in September 2018, accusing Spacey of forcing him to grab his genitals twice during a massage session two years ago.

Spacey, has had a dozen men accuse him of sexual misconduct.