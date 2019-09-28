Matilda Obaseki Reveals Why Nigerians Hate Tacha

Nigerian actress Matilda Obaseki has joined many celebrities who have been reacting to the disqualification of Tacha from the BBNaija house.

According to Matilda, Nigerians hate Tacha because she is not easy to break.

She added that Tacha is not perfect but she is not a hypocrite.

“The toxicity of #BBNaija19 will not be forgotten. Old men and women came on twitter n cursed each other out! We ❤️ the softporn, cheered, jeered,bodyshamed, slut-shamed a young woman for daring to stand up for herself. Tacha wasn’t perfect but atleast she wsnt a hypocrite. #winner”