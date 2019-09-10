Maureen Esisi Speaks On Crashed Marriage To Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu

Maureen Esisi, estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujeku has taken to her Instagram page to tell her followers to watch out for her page as she spills details about her reportedly crashed marriage to the actor.

Recall that some days ago, reports broke out on social media that the actor’s marriage has crashed and he reignited his relationship with actress, Lilian Esoro.

In an Instagram post, Maureen Esisi alerted her followers and all concerned parties to be prepared as she gets set to ”spill the real deal.”

See her post below: