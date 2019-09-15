Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Husband As He Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has taken to her IG page to celebrate her husband Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 35th birthday, today.

Sharing a collage of some special moments in Harry’s life, Meghan wrote;

‘Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!’.

‘A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: ‘Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. 

You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!’.

 

