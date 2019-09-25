Mercy, Diane, Frodd, Cindy Gossip About Tacha (Video)

by Michael
bbn mercy
Big Brother Naija Housemate Mercy

The one thing that the Big Brother House is known for is the drama and the back-stabbing gossips that go on in the house.

Well, even though the housemates know that they are being watched, it was only a matter of time before everyone totally became their true selves.

In a recent video on the Internet, Mercy, Diane, Frodd, and Cindy were caught gossiping about Tacha.

Mercy hinted that Tacha wants to be the Ceec of their own Edition of the Big Brother show, could this be true?

Diane reacted to her assertion, stating that there is a huge difference between Cee-c and Tacha. According to her, Cee-c was real, and only turned bitter because of what Tobi triggered in her, unlike Tacha who is just unnecessarily bitter.

Watch The Video Here:

