Mercy Goes Emotional While Talking About Ike (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy was emotional while talking about her love interest, Ike during her Diary room session with Biggie on Thursday.

The curvy video vixen couldn’t help but recount his selfless act as he gave all his coins to her to buy the immunity privilege.

The gangsta had sacrificed a lot for her from week two, having given her 20 Bet9ja coins to escape evictions and also giving her all his Bet9ja coins, 1300 in total to buy her immunity.

Overwhelmed by the love, she began tearing up before Biggie calmed her down.

The Imo state lady said they did it so she could escape the eviction tension on Sunday which happens to be her birthday and she felt bad that her love interest, who is up for eviction, didn’t get to treat himself to movies or spa-like the other housemates.

Watch the video below: