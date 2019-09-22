‘Mercy Is The Woman Ike Has Been Searching For’ – Ike’s Sister Reveals

Well, it looks like Mercy has gotten the seal of approval fromIke’s family as the latter’s sister just revealed her stance on their relationship.

According to Ike’s sister, Cindy, while reacting to a tweet that the couple are “obsessed” with each other, said Mercy is the woman Ike has been searching for.

Read Also: BBNaija: Mercy ‘Exposes’ Ike’s Manhood As She Pulls His Short Down (Video)

See the exchange below;

This is coming after a video surfaced online showing the couple having fun. The video also showed Mercy pulling Ike’s shorts down to show his manhood.