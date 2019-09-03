Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

by Valerie Oke
Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie
Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has accused her colleague, Mercy Johnson, of being a witch and that she treated her badly when she was still an upcoming actress.

Speaking via her Instagram post, she said the talented screen diva attacked her both physically and spiritually when she confronted her about it.

Read Also: I Have No Reason To Live Without You; Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her Husband On 8th Wedding Anniversary

Commenting on her revelation, another actress, Sonia further slammed Mercy Johnson by describing her as the most pretentious person she has ever seen.

Their chat below:

Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Mercy Johnson
0

You may also like

Read Comedian Ali Baba’s Epic Reply To Fans Who Called Him An Hypocrite For Dining With Politicians

Tonto Dikeh: Olakunle Churchill Allegedly Stops Actress’ Reality Show Over Son’s Appearance

Tade Ogidan partners High Impact on Gold Statue

All forgiven? Rapper Iggy Azalea enjoys dinner date with ex-fiancé, Nick Young (Photos)

Mr. Eazi dating Otedola’s daughter, Temi? (photos)

Linda Ikeji Reacts To Engagement Rumors

Davido’s cousin slams Wizkid for stealing hook for Tiwa Savage’s song, says his only hit is his photo with Nicki Minaj

Iyanya And Banky W Set To Drop Joint R&B Album Next Year

Governor Wike meets Cristiano Ronaldo and Ramos as Real Madrid plans to open a football academy in Rivers (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *