Mercy Johnson Is A Witch, She Attacked Me Physically And Spiritually — Actress Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has accused her colleague, Mercy Johnson, of being a witch and that she treated her badly when she was still an upcoming actress.

Speaking via her Instagram post, she said the talented screen diva attacked her both physically and spiritually when she confronted her about it.

Commenting on her revelation, another actress, Sonia further slammed Mercy Johnson by describing her as the most pretentious person she has ever seen.

Their chat below: