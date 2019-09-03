Mercy Johnson’s Fan Threatens Angela Okorie’s Son (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie recently received a death threat on her son from a fan of Mercy Johnson for branding her a witch.
This is coming after a fellow actress, Sonia Ogiri opened up on how Mercy Johnson bullied her years ago on a movie set.
Angela Okorie was spotted in the comment section, claiming Mercy treated her same way and when she confronted her, the actress began fighting her “spiritually and physically”.
The comment seems to have sparked outrage as fans of Mercy Johnson stormed her page while some went straight to her DM.
An Instagram user threatened the actress saying,
“Angela hmmm you have bite the wrong meat accusing Mercy Johnson of attacking you spiritually I give you seven days to go back and apologize for your lies or else your son will die.”
The curvy actress, who wasted no time in sharing a screenshot of the message, prayed against the death threat on her son and rained curses on the person wishing her death.
See the post below:
Only if you know how many alters I have raised for God Only if you know who my son is Before he was conceived God knew him May death visit your full generation Any gathering that is not of the lord They shall scatter You evil spirit may you drink your own blood and eat your own flesh Any coven that my name and my sons name has been mentioned Holy ghost fire destroy you all In the sea In the air , in a native doctor's shrine Oku monso gbagbuogi Be destroyed and removed from the surface Of the earth , Since you wish my son death May your generation be closed My sons is the future president of this country My son breathes with the life of christ He died when God died God himself gave him that life He shall not die He will continue to make me and the world proud Amen, No peace for the wicked Any witch hovering around Blood sucking demon Die now in Jesus mighty name Amen I am untouchable The lord lives in me , my son , my household Is covered with the blood of Jesus Amen .