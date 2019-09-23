Mercy Reveals She Is Addicted To Ike While Cindy Confesses Her Feelings For A Male Housemate (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, has finally opened up on her feelings for her love interest, Ike, stating that she is addicted to him.

The two were spotted in the garden when she admitted her feelings for him.

In her words,

“I’m addicted to you. I don’t know what it is but I feel like I can’t stay without you,”

The curvy video vixen also added that she feels that she and the gangsta will be last two standing on the 99th day of the show.

Mercy said:

“I don’t know why I feel like this but I feel you and I will be the last standing on the last day,”

Ike also supported her by saying that they would be together in the house till the last day.

Meanwhile, Cindy, on other hand, went public with her feelings for Omashola on Monday during a conversation with Frodd and Seyi in the kitchen.

The musician confessed to having strong feelings for Omashola, while stating that she doesn’t mind sharing him with another woman because she is ready to go all out and be with him.

Watch the video below: