Mercy Reveals She Is Addicted To Ike While Cindy Confesses Her Feelings For A Male Housemate (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy, has finally opened up on her feelings for her love interest, Ike, stating that she is addicted to him.

Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija couple, Mercy and Ike

The two were spotted in the garden when she admitted her feelings for him.

In her words,

“I’m addicted to you. I don’t know what it is but I feel like I can’t stay without you,”

The curvy video vixen also added that she feels that she and the gangsta will be last two standing on the 99th day of the show.

Mercy said:

I don’t know why I feel like this but I feel you and I will be the last standing on the last day,

Ike also supported her by saying that they would be together in the house till the last day.

Meanwhile, Cindy, on other hand, went public with her feelings for Omashola on Monday during a conversation with Frodd and Seyi in the kitchen.

The musician confessed to having strong feelings for Omashola, while stating that she doesn’t mind sharing him with another woman because she is ready to go all out and be with him.

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
Cindy, frodd, ike, mercy, Omashola
0

You may also like

See how Abia state Governor engages a Chinese investor in a fight

Two more Weeks to Go in the Camon Selfie King and Queen Contest: Modelling Contract and Camon X Smartphones up for Grabs.

Young Ghanaian boy stabbed to death in London (Photos)

Dayo Adeneye D1: “I Am Very Blessed, I Don’t Count Material Things As Riches”

Don Jazzy Flaunts His London Bodyguard On Instagram

Music producer TeeBeeO and wife welcome a baby boy

South African Mother of two stabbed to death by her boyfriend for breaking up with him (Photos)

Checkout List Of 2017 Highest Paid Women In Music

Why Falz’s Cinematic Music Concert Will Be The Only Thing Nigerians Will Be Talking About After December 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *