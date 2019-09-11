Mercy Reveals The Only Thing That Can Make Her ‘Cum’

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has finally revealed that the only thing that can make her reach orgasm is her vibrator.

It is no news that the curvy video vixen came to the reality show with a vibrator.

The housemates were having a game where each of them had to disclose something personal that no one knows about.

Seyi revealed he lost his virginity to an older lady, while Frodd said he watched his first porn at the age of 12.

Elozonam said he lost his virginity using two condoms and he had sex with three women at once after going through a painful break up.

