Mercy Seen Wearing Her Pant After Exposing Her Vagina (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy is currently trending after she exposed her vagina while trying to get hold of her underwear from her lover, Ike.

Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija gangsta couple, Mercy and Ike

After the Saturday night party, Mercy and Ike who are both Heads of House last week were having fun for the last time in the HOH luxury room.

While they were both having fun, Ike was captured playing with Mercy’s vibrator.

The curvy video vixen, however, fell down, accidentally leaving her private part for the viewers and Ike to see but the gangsta quickly tried to help her cover-up.

Mercy got hold of her underwear and began wearing it on the reality show.

Watch the video below:

