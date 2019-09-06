Mercy Tells Diane What Ike Does When She Is Unclad (Videos)

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Ike and Mercy were filmed having another one of their infamous fights with Diane as the peacemaker.

In the video making rounds online, Mercy seemed upset about Ike barging into the bathroom while she was completely unclad, adding that he does that all the time, even when she is using the toilet.

During the heated argument, the curvy video an example of when Ike came into the bathroom while she was still there and then started having his bath.

Mercy stood her ground that she doesn’t like it and he should respect her privacy.

