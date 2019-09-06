Mercy Tells Diane What Ike Does When She Is Unclad (Videos)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Ike and Mercy were filmed having another one of their infamous fights with Diane as the peacemaker.

In the video making rounds online, Mercy seemed upset about Ike barging into the bathroom while she was completely unclad, adding that he does that all the time, even when she is using the toilet.

Mercy stood her ground that she doesn’t like it and he should respect her privacy.

