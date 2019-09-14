Mercy Twerks In Raunchy Outfit At Biggie’s Pool Party (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has caused trouble on the internet with the raunchy outfit she wore to the pool party organised by Diane.

Mercy Eke
BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke

The curvy video vixen, who had on a crop top and pant, was filmed catwalking into the garden and whining her waist to a song by popular singer, Banky W with a plate of food in her hand.

Mercy appears to be a major contender on the reality show and she has won the hearts of many not just because of her body but how much efforts she puts in winning.

Watch the videos below:

