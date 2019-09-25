Mercy Twerks On The Bed While Ike Mimics Her (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has thrilled viewers of the show after he was spotted mimicking the way his lover, Mercy shakes her behind.

The curvy video vixen, who is known for shaking her surgically enhanced bum, was initially seen doing what she knows best while Ike was asleep.

Her love interest decided to put on a show by mimicking her the way she twerks and moves her face while Mercy just kept on laughing.

Fans couldn’t help but shower praise on him.

See the video below:

Our boy is definitely in a mood today..he’s mimicking Mercy 😂😂😂😂😂….for more fun sides of him,please send VOTE Ike to 32052..Ike is the game guys🤗🤗 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/qy8SvQhRWn — OFFICIAL IKE BBNAIJA HOUSEMATE (@Ikebbnaija19) September 24, 2019

Look at him tweaking for Mercy and they are so happy 😍😍😍😍 Ike has to be saved …doing it for Mercy ❤❤❎❎❎#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/QCQjApFdDc — joey mokone (@joey_mokone) September 24, 2019

Mercy taught Ike how to love. He is not perfect but trying to be a better man for our Mercy Lambo. Pls Vote Ike #BBNaija — Nellyenoh (@nellyenoh) September 24, 2019

#BBNaija i pray mercy and Ike keeps acting for camera o….I like this film in particular. How can I get the part 2? pic.twitter.com/NZWclAxKcY — jewel❤ (@jewelodega1) September 24, 2019