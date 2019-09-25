Mercy Twerks On The Bed While Ike Mimics Her (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has thrilled viewers of the show after he was spotted mimicking the way his lover, Mercy shakes her behind.

Ike and Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemates, Ike and Mercy

The curvy video vixen, who is known for shaking her surgically enhanced bum, was initially seen doing what she knows best while Ike was asleep.

Her love interest decided to put on a show by mimicking her the way she twerks and moves her face while Mercy just kept on laughing.

Fans couldn’t help but shower praise on him.

See the video below:

