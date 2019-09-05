MI Abaga Apologises To Nigerians For Defending South African Rapper Over Xenophobia Comments

MI Abaga, Nigerian rapper has apologised to Nigerians over his comment defending South African rapper, Aka.

The rapper says he hopes that Nigerians will begin to listen to each other and discuss ways to bringing about lasting solutions to the problems.

MI Abaga says though a part of him wanted to turn to anger having been insulted and bashed for his comments, he realised it is not the right way to go.

Speaking via his twitter handle on Thursday, the rapper said: “To everyone I offended yesterday I apologise.

“It is always the right time for healing.

“I hope we can begin to listen to each other and discuss real lasting solutions. I know I will.

“I have been insulted and threatened so much.

“And though a part of me wanted to turn to anger. I know that it was a test for me to lead with love.

“We have to see past our hurt into our hearts.. and fight hatred with love.”