MI Threatens To Slap Vector’s Face For Dissing Him

Following the now trending diss track which was released by VectorVector wherein he launched a scathing attack at fellow rapper, Jude Abaga(MI), and claimed to be a better rapper, MI has threatened to slap his face 180 degrees.

MI added that he initially didn’t want to respond to the diss track because he sees it as a waste of his time but realize that he also insulted his fans and this he would not take.

MI made this known via audio he reeled out through his social media page.

Listen to the audio below: