MI Threatens To Slap Vector’s Face For Dissing Him

by Eyitemi
M.I, Vector
M.I, Vector

Following the now trending diss track which was released by VectorVector wherein he launched a scathing attack at fellow rapper, Jude Abaga(MI), and claimed to be a better rapper, MI has threatened to slap his face 180 degrees.

MI added that he initially didn’t want to respond to the diss track because he sees it as a waste of his time but realize that he also insulted his fans and this he would not take.

Read Also: Vector Teams Up With Other Rappers To Release Diss Track Aimed At M.I Abaga (Audio)

MI made this known via audio he reeled out through his social media page.

Listen to the audio below:

Tags from the story
Jude Abaga, mi, Vector
1

You may also like

Nigerian Rapper, Sauce Kid Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Stealing $15,000

R.I.P: Mr Ibu Loses His Mum

As US Votes, Beyonce Writes Open Letter To Obama … ‘You Are The Reason My…’

Photos of strippers entertaining inmates at a South African prison raise eyebrows

Adekunle Gold Unveils Artwork For Debut Album

Slave trade: Superstory’s Itohan back on air

Ronke Oshodi-Oke goes back to school

Ronke Oshodi-Oke goes back to school

”You are not a fortune teller, you are a pastor” OAP Daddy Freeze slams popular US clergyman Joel Osteen on Twitter

Olusegun Obasanjo Poses With Tonto Dikeh’s Husband and Cute Son

1 Comment

  • MI, if you don’t want to reply vector, I think you should do it for your dumb fans. Before your dumb fans start thinking you are dumb sha.
    Vector will ruin your nose diving career.
    Remember what mode9 did to Ruggedman.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *