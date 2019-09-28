‘Mike Is A Real Gentleman, Says Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared her thoughts on current Big Brother Naija Housemate, Mike.

Speaking on how calm and how much a gentleman he is following the duel between Tacha and Mercy earlier on Friday, Funke had only fine words for the young man.

Mike had steered clear the fight between Tacha and Mercy, a thing he is known for as if we recall he remained calm during his issue with Tacha which saw the latter raining insults on him and even went as far as pushing him aside.

Going by how calm he is in situations such as those, Funke tweeted;