Miley Cyrus Flashes Under-boobs Photos As She Flexes Muscles (Photos)

American Singer, Miley Cyrus seems to be rocking with the fit fam. \New photos of her show her looking glam, fit and ready to take on whatever.

Having recently released an album – ‘She Is Coming,’ the wrecking ball singer is not only investing in her musical talents but also her body! Miley has also been no stranger to the news as she has been dragged out for one scandal or the other.

In all, she has proved to be a hard nut to crack and she is readily showing us in these shared photos of herself flexing her muscles with her under-boobs on display.

See The Photos Here: