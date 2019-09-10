Minimum Wage: Meeting Between FG, Labour Rescheduled For Sept. 16

The negotiation between the Federal Government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) on the new minimum wage has been rescheduled for September 16.

This was made known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, by Alade Lawal, JNPSN Secretary-General in Lagos.

A meeting for negotiation between the government and the JNPSNC was earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 4, but was suspended.

There has been an ongoing conflict between organised labour and the Federal Government over the implementation of the new minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18.