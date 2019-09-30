Mixed Reactions As Deji Adeyanju Labels Nigerian Youths ‘Most Hopeless In The World’

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react after activist Deji Adeyanju labelled the youths of the country, not just lazy but ‘the most hopeless in the world.’

However, while some group agreed with his view, a larger percentage expressed their disagreement with him.

What Deji Adeyanju tweeted:

I want to apologize to President Buhari today for attacking him when he said Nigerian youths are lazy. Nigerian youths are not only lazy, they are the most hopeless youths in the world. They have no future and there’s no hope for them.

— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) September 28, 2019

Reactions:

Oga deji shebi you are part of the youths too …

If u like apologize, if u like beg….

If dem wish, dem go lock you up again !!!!

Angry youth like you…. Rubbisssshhh — Ziggy Nkem (@ZIGGY41120967) September 28, 2019

People have comprehension issues… When some fools are Trending #WorldTachaDay when their govt is busy looting thr countries treasury, putting us in debt, and still see them running and shouting on roads…its so sad to be a Nigerian in a time like this — Tunayemi🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Tunayemi1) September 29, 2019

No matter what your reasons are for this tweet, I’ll definitely say you got it wrong this time. Just because we have a bad govt doesn’t make us hopeless, we have a future and there’s hope for us. You are not in the position to tell us our fate. This bad governance will pass — Oscar (Mazi Amadi’s Son by Affidavit) (@OscarReborn) September 29, 2019