Mixed Reactions As Genevieve Nnaji, Lynxx Spark Dating Rumors (Video)

Mixed Reactions As Genevieve Nnaji, Lynxx Spark Dating Rumors

by Amaka

There has mixed feelings after Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji and rapper, Chukie Edozien, also known as Lynxx, were spotted hanging out together.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had celebrated four years of giving his life to Christ, stating that it made him a changed man.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lynxx shared a photo of himself and the actress on his page with a heart emoji.

The Born-again Christian also shared a video of them talking a walk with his arm around her shoulder.

Watch the video below:

