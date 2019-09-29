Mixed Reactions Trail Jaruma’s N1m Gift To Mr Jollof

Reactions have trailed Jaruma Empire’s N1m gift to Warri comedian, Mr Jollof for threatening to beat up Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut for trash-talking disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Mr Jollof had condemned Tunde Ednut for being so bitter towards Tacha instead of helping her grow.

He described Ednut as someone who failed in all the entertainment areas, he has ever ventured into.

The comment pleased Tacha’s biggest supporter, Jaruma so much, she sent Mr Jollof one million naira. An act that has stirred up social media reactions.

See reactions below

Jarumma is giving Mr jollof 1m for saying he’ll beat up Tunde Ednut cos he’s trolling Tacha . Please Jarumma tell me who I’ll slap for you! I’m officially a tout , an agbero. I’m on my perruzi shit oo 😩😩 — Qt π 🎆 (@osaHto_) September 29, 2019

Lmao, that Mr Jollof yarns reminds me of one of my home boys. He will always say ‘I fight those that I can beat cos it’s clearly written on their forehead that I can beat this one’. The same thing Mr. Jollof dey yarn Tunde Ednut 😂😂 — Falade 🤴🏾 (@kaladze__) September 29, 2019

Mr jollof calling out Tundeednut for CLOUT, I hope the one million Jaruma gave him is enough to feed his family for eternity. Lmao yeyebrities — praise's highlights (@thatgirlpraise) September 29, 2019

Mr jollof said he's going to beat tunde ednut and he was given 1m imagine if he successfully beat tunde ednut, another 1m making it 2m 🤔 — Samuel. T (@beaizbea) September 29, 2019