Mixed Reactions Trail Jaruma’s N1m Gift To Mr Jollof

by Valerie Oke
Jaruma and Tacha
Nigerian sex therapist Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha

Reactions have trailed Jaruma Empire’s N1m gift to Warri comedian, Mr Jollof for threatening to beat up Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut for trash-talking disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Mr Jollof had condemned Tunde Ednut for being so bitter towards Tacha instead of helping her grow.

He described Ednut as someone who failed in all the entertainment areas, he has ever ventured into.

The comment pleased Tacha’s biggest supporter, Jaruma so much, she sent Mr Jollof one million naira. An act that has stirred up social media reactions.

Read Also: BBNaija: Tacha Will Go Places: Lawmaker Declares

See reactions below

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Jaruma Empire, Mr Jollof, Tacha, Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

Photo: Serena Williams Flaunts Her ASSets, ZIPS Over To “David Letterman “

When I learnt to dry my tears,I found a shoulder to cry on – Mercy Johnson Gets Romantic With Husband (Photos)

#BBNaija: Cee-C reveals her plans after Big Brother Naija

‘Never Bite The Hand That Feeds You’ – Angry Davido Tweets

Cee-C shuns beard gang members at Falz’s event (Video)

Daniella Okeke

F**k love, I could care less about it – Daniella Okeke reveals

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to receive 2018 Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award

American Lady Cries Out Over Her Nigerian Husband’s Disappearance

Davido And Tiwa Savage Re-Unite On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *