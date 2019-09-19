Mixed Reactions Trail MC Oluomo’s Invitation As Special Guest In UNILAG

by Michael
MC Oluomo In UNILAG
MC Oluomo

Leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as been invited to a seminar at the University of Lagos.

The NURTW boss was invited as a special guest.

MC  Oluomo’s invitation has triggered many people online, wondering, ‘how a National Thug will be allowed to talk in UNILAG and Sowore wasn’t welcomed.”

READ ALSO – NURTW Members Reject MC Oluomo’s Appointment As Chairman Of Caretaker Committee In Lagos

MC Oluomo In UNILAG
MC Oluomo invited as a special guest in UNILAG event

See The Reactions Below:

Tags from the story
MC Oluomo, NURTW, UNILAG
0

You may also like

Man in jail

Nigerian Man Dies Of Hunger In Ethiopian Prison

Anglican priests storm Ike Ekweremadu’s house to pray for him against EFCC

INEC introduces Electoral Risk management ahead of 2019 Elections

policemen on duty

3 Nigerian police officers sacked for receiving $5000 bribe

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 20

Bill Gates: Nigerian Govt Needs To Gain Credibility With Citizens

Alison-Madueke Barred From Leaving UK Till April 2016

#TyrantBuhari: Here’s what Nigerians are saying about Onnoghen’s suspension

Former BBNaija Housemate, KimOprah

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Kim Oprah Dances In Bikini [Watch Video]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *