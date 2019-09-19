Mixed Reactions Trail MC Oluomo’s Invitation As Special Guest In UNILAG

Leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as been invited to a seminar at the University of Lagos.

The NURTW boss was invited as a special guest.

MC Oluomo’s invitation has triggered many people online, wondering, ‘how a National Thug will be allowed to talk in UNILAG and Sowore wasn’t welcomed.”

See The Reactions Below:

MC Oluomo invited as a special guest to give a speech in #Unilag, meanwhile Sowore was stopped from attending various events he was invited to for reasons best known to the school authorities. Imagine MC Oluomo giving a speech to #Unilag students We are mad in this country pic.twitter.com/wE5CfItf5C — Halesh (@OmiyefaOlaoluwa) September 18, 2019

University of Lagos inviting a thug, MC Oluomo as a guest speaker & people are saying its cos he is knowledgeable. On what?

No wonder we call on past leaders who have looted & destroyed this country before to still lead us now cos a person's image isn't relevant in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/eyAtS1nHVs — 👑 OLUWAFIFUNMI 🎨🇳🇬 #BBNaija (@FifunmiRexx) September 19, 2019

MC Oluomo invited as "special guest" in a university program? pic.twitter.com/WEGpbW2Thg — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) September 19, 2019

Here we go again Nigerians thinking that the only way u can get educated is through schooling. That's the biggest trap of the century. We get educated by getting knowledge which can be available everywhere. MC oluomo is super qualified and experienced to speak in unilag. — Snitch Bitch (@junnielexia) September 19, 2019