Mo Abudu Relases New Photos As She Turns 55

by Temitope Alabi
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu

Media personality Mo Abudu is a year older today and has taken to her social media pages to releases new images of herself.

Abudu, who turns 55 today, penned a birthday message alongside the photos she released, appreciating God for His grace in her life.

In her words;

“Am truly filled with gratitude, I am grateful and thankful to my GOD ALMIGHTY as I turn 55 years old today 🙏🏽🙏🏽 As I look back over the last year, I know that it’s from my challenges that I have truly drawn strength. When a challenge comes my way, I take a deep breath, smile and I know God has my back. I have seen first hand, opportunities emerge from the challenges that I have been faced with. There is always a way, I have just had to WORK HARD and TRUST GOD knowing that TOGETHER we will figure it out. I am so grateful DEAR LORD that we have and we will continue TOGETHER to figure it out.”

Challenge = Opportunity = Strength = Mo@55

Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu
