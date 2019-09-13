Money Looted In Nigeria Stands At $400bn: Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that a whooping sum of 400bn naira has been looted from the Nigeria’s tresury so far.

Keyamo made this disclosure at the EFCC Academy, on Thursday in Abuja, while addressing 164 officers of the EFCC Cadet Course 8 undergoing orientation and induction at the academy.

The SAN hailed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for recording the highest number of convictions among the law enforcement agencies in the country.

Keyamo urged the cadets not to take the fight against corruption for granted, and to keep in mind, President Muhammadu Buhari’s belief that, “if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.”

“Anybody who said corruption is not the bane of Nigeria today is not honest. Research conducted sometime ago revealed that the amount of money looted as a result of corruption in Nigeria stands at $400bn,” Keyamo was quoted to have said in a statement by the spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

Keyamo in the statement was said to have urged the cadets to celebrate their recruitment into the commission “at a time when the EFCC truly enjoys complete independence to execute its mandate.”