More Artist Should Learn To Tell The Truth’ – Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has caused a stir online after he took to his Twitter page to announce that he got Adekunle Gold to co-write one of the songs on his new album.

David had tweeted; ‘One of my favorite songs on my upcoming album was Co-written by Adekunle Gold, Thanks for your touch on this ! God bless you brother’.

Read Also: Davido Officially Proposes To Chioma(VIDEO)

This got many coming at him asking why he would use a songwriter on his songs. Davido wasted no time in responding saying; ‘Maybe more artist should learn to tell the truth’.