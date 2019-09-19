Mother, 2 Children Die After Consuming Amala In Ekiti

A 45-year-old mother and her two children have reportedly died after eating a meal of yam flour believed to have been poisoned in the Odo-Ayedun Ekiti area of Ekiti State.

Reports have it that the yam flour was bought by the husband and prepared by the mother of two.

Everyone in the family who ate the meal were found lifeless except the father who is said to be in a critical state at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti.

Read Also: “God Saved Me From Food Poisoning Yesterday” – Music Producer, Samklef

The dogs who also ate the remnant were found dead.

Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, the Lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency II at the Ekiti State House of Assembly, confirmed the sad incident to newsmen.

“A great tragedy occurred at Odo Ayedun Ekiti on Saturday. it was a mournful day for us as a family of three died mysteriously.”