Move Close To Me Before You Castigate Me: Bobrisky

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky says people who castigate him need to move close to him first before judging him.

The controversial figure added that he is harmless, calm, nice and only trying to enjoy every bit of his life.

Read Also: Nigerian Cross-Dressers Go Back To Default Settings After Police Move Against Bobrisky

He made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, September 6th.

What she wrote:

You need to move close to me before you castigate me. I’m harmless, calm and nice. I’m just trying to be myself and enjoy every bit of my life. Don’t take it too personal.

See her post below;

