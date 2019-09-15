Mr 2kay Rocks “Body Odour” Shirt To Show Support For Tacha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Port Harcourt based singer, Mr 2kay took an audacious step to show his support for controversial big brother Naija housemate, Tacha as he rocks a shirt customised with ‘body odour.’

Mr 2Kay
Singer, Mr 2Kay

The singer had already been dragged by former BBNaija star and ex-girlfriend, Gifty for defending the controversial housemate when a fellow housemate allegedly said she has body odour.

Not relenting on his support for the housemate he rocked a shirt that had body odour printed on it.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Gifty, Mr. 2kay, Tacha
0

