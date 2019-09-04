MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down In Nigeria: Orji Kalu

Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that arresting South African nationals who carried out xenophobic attacks on Nigerians is not enough but that they should also be prevented from operating their businesses freely in Nigeria.

According to the Chip Whip of the 9th Senate who spoke in a statement, enterprises such as MTN, DSTV, Shoprite among others deserve to be closed down indefinitely.

“The gruesome killings, looting, arson of property belonging to Nigerians and attack of Nigerian Embassy in South Africa is ill-conceived, disheartening and wicked.

Read Also: Nelson Mandela Stopped Obasanjo’s Third Term; Orji Uzor Kalu Reveals

“How can any sensible person attack and burn a fellow human being just because he or she has a feeling to do so?

“Those mindless criminals who attacked and prevented law-abiding Nigerians to freely conduct their businesses must be made to pay for their crimes.

“Arresting them is not enough. If the South African government fails to do more to protect the lives of Nigerians, there should be no reason to allow them to operate freely in Nigeria.

“All their enterprises deserve to be closed down including MTN, DSTV, Shoprite among others.

“In the spirit of brotherhood, we have supported them. Our doors have always been open, but it’s time to retaliate by shutting our doors,”