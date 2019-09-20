MTN Equips Aviation Medical Clinics Ikeja Under its What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) Initiative

It was all joy and excitement for staff of Aviation Medical Clinics, Ikeja, Lagos state, as they received brand new sets of hospital supplies from the MTN Foundation under its What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) initiative.

The equipment included hospital bed, stethoscopes, baby weighing scale, vacuum extractor, BP monitor, sterilizing set, amongst others, meant to facilitate the readiness its maternal and child-care ward.

The Aviation Medical Clinics, founded in 1983, has four stations located in each of the four airports in Lagos, and is mandated by the international civil aviation agencies to attend to passengers airborne, ill passengers on transit and also private patients.

The center is not the only beneficiary of the MTN What Can We Do Together initiative, as numerous communities across Nigeria, nominated by Nigerians, have benefitted from the initiative from MTN Nigeria.

At the handover ceremony of the items, the Head of the Aviation Medical Clinics Ikeja, Dr. Mrs. Bolanle Olatunji, applauded MTN Foundation for the kind gesture towards the clinics. In her statement, she recalled MTN Nigeria’s impact in Nigeria’s health sector, notably MTNs intervention for people with sickle cell.

Dr. Mrs. Olatunji further noted that the equipment would encourage the in-house Gynaecologist and Obstetrician team in their work.

At the handover, the Portfolio Manager, Economic Empowerment, MTN Foundation, Joseph Akpata, in his speech, made reference to the nominator who deemed it fit to nominate the clinics as beneficiary of the MTN What Can We Do Together Initiative. He went on to say that such individuals who put their community first are the true HEROES.

In his response, the General Manager, Welfare & Management Service, Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, who represented the Director, Human Resources & Administration, said, “the equipment will increase the capacity of the clinic.” According to him, “it is a very appropriate time to come in and a lot of stakeholders will benefit from this.”

It will be noted that the MTN What Can We Do Together, which is in its third year, is set to hold a Nominators Party in October 2019, in three locations in Nigeria. The event is to appreciate all nominators who looked beyond themselves and chose to be change agents.

The What Can We Do Together initiative was introduced to ensure that social investments truly reflect the burning needs of the benefiting communities.

The MTN Foundation is here to improve the lot of Nigerians, and the What Can We Do Together initiative is a further testament to the shared success philosophy of MTN. The initiative encourages Nigerians to be more aware of the individual power to trigger positive change, one community at a time.