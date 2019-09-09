Music Duo, Skuki Announce The death Of Their Mother

Singers and brothers Skuki are at the moment mourning the death of their mother.

The singers whose real names are Tumininu Laolu-Ogunniyi and Atewologun Laolu-Ogunniyi have taken to social media to announce same.

They wrote on IG: ‘two days ago I lost my mum. My world! My universe! My everything! OMOLOLA OMOLADUN OGUNNIYI All that I am, is made up of little pieces of beautiful you; mummy.

You showed me how to navigate this complex world in JEHOVAH’S way. I am one of the footprints you have left in this world. THANK YOU! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU THOUGHT ME MUMMY. I LOVE YOU’.