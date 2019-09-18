Music Producer, ID Cabasa Recounts How He Was Slapped By Policeman

Veteran music producer, ID Cabasa has narrated his ordeal in the hands of a Nigerian police officer.

The veteran entertainer said he was slapped by a police officer while on his way home on Tuesday.

According to him, the Uber ride he boarded was nearly hit by a Range Rover which was driven by a ‘big man.’

A little argument ensued and in the course of the argument, what happened next shocked the music producer as a policeman slapped him.

See his post below: