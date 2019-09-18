Music Producer, ID Cabasa Recounts How He Was Slapped By Policeman

Veteran music producer, ID Cabasa has narrated his ordeal in the hands of a Nigerian police officer.
The veteran entertainer said he was slapped by a police officer while on his way home on Tuesday.
According to him, the Uber ride he boarded was nearly hit by a Range Rover which was driven by a ‘big man.’
A little argument ensued and in the course of the argument, what happened next shocked the music producer as a policeman slapped him.
I had a very unfortunate incident this night which really shows how rotten we’ve become as a people! I can categorically say that Nigerians are the problem not Nigeria! The Country(land mass) is not the problem but the Nation(People) are d problem. Okay this night a young fellow Nigerian guy driving a Range Rover sport drove rough nearly hitting d UBER I was in on my way back home with a friend! The UBER guy was so scared and was trying to talk to d range guy but typical rich man-poor man tussle, the range guy overtook us and asked police guys guarding a club near bay lounge to slap the driver, I came down to have a conversation with d Range guy and in all sincerity we were having a gentleman’s discussion before the police guy he spoke to earlier started pushing me and guarding me from talking to d guy! In a nutshell d police guy SLAPPED me!!!! Then people gathered, recognized me and bam he started begging!!! Sigh! How did we come to lose our humanity for vanity? Why give gun to a person that is emotionally unbalanced and unintelligent? I wept inside my heart because it would have been a different case of chancing if it was not me. Sigh 😔