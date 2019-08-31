“My 19m Is Gone” – Bobrisky Reacts After Police Disrupts Her Birthday Party

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky has reacted to the disruption of her birthday celebration by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The popular crossdresser shared a post via SnapChat, saying nothing can break her because she is harder than rock.

In another post, Bobrisky revealed that he lost over 19 million naira courtesy of the police.

Police officers deployed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police stormed the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday celebration on Saturday and were reported to have arrested some guests at the venue after the celebrant fled the scene.

See her post below: