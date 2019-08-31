“My 19m Is Gone” – Bobrisky Reacts After Police Disrupts Her Birthday Party

by Amaka

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky has reacted to the disruption of her birthday celebration by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

The popular crossdresser shared a post via SnapChat, saying nothing can break her because she is harder than rock.

In another post, Bobrisky revealed that he lost over 19 million naira courtesy of the police.

Police officers deployed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police stormed the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday celebration on Saturday and were reported to have arrested some guests at the venue after the celebrant fled the scene.

Read Also: Why Lagos CP Deployed 100 Police Officers To Disrupt Bobrisky’s Birthday

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Nigerian Police officers
0

You may also like

Nollywood Star, Omoni Oboli Shows Off Work-out Photos

Nollywood Star, Omoni Oboli Shows Off Work-out Photos

MTN Project Fame West Africa Is Back For Season 7 – Here Are The 16 Finalists!

Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Rolls-Royce As He Heads For Training

Timi Dakolo shades Davido and Chioma, as he offers his wife his special assurance

Yvonne Nelson Says She Hasn’t Slept With Any Man Since Iyanya Dumped Her 7 Months Ago

Prezzo’s Ex-Girlfriend Thinks Vincent Enyeama Is A Kenyan Footballer

When before meets after: Amazing transformation of actress Caroline Danjuma’s butt (PHOTOS)

#BBNaija 2019: Ike Warns Tuoyo Not To Rock Mercy

Davido threatens to publish the list of people owing him money if the don’t pay up today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *