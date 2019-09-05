My Father Has Made More Money Than Osun Can Make In Next 40yrs: Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido recently claimed that his father, Adedeji Adeleke has made more money than Osun State can ever make in the next 40 years.

According to SaharaReporters, the singer disclosed this at an event on Wednesday in Lagos.

The singer, who was reacting to the role he played in the last election in Osun State and his uncle’s loss, said:

“With the whole politics thing, it was first about family. . . Let me tell you a story about my uncle, Demola. He is the last born of the family.

The original politician of the family was late Isiaka Adeleke aka Serubawon, my father’s elder brother. . . Uncle Demola’s own journey to winning that governorship primary election was out of sight. That was how we knew this one nah God.

He is just a happy person. He doesn’t like politics but when you lose your brother everybody knows what’s up. With that, they wanted to give my uncle automatically.

It was painful and will tell everybody here that was the real reason I was not even in the country because of the politics. I have to watch what I say. . . If I was around he no go dey OK for me and my people. So I had to be a man and say look let me stay away.

We have Adeleke University all the roads that lead was done by my father. There’s no money Osun wants to make in the next 30 to 40 years that my father has not made. The way things turned out was crazy.”