My Father Is Richer Than Osun State: Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido has bragged that there is no amount of money that Osun state, his state of origin, would make that his Dad, Deji Adeleke, has made.

The singer made this known during an Interview with MTV base TV host, Ehiz, on Wednesday, September 4th.

His words:

With the whole politics thing, it was first about family. Honestly, it was first about family. I was in Osun with my guys. We saw everything in plain sight. Let me tell you a story about my uncle. My uncle is the last born of the family. The original politician of the family is Serubawon, my father’s elder brother.

“He was the first governor of Osun state; came back then went for senator you know when everybody for the state knows that this is the next governor and then we just woke up one day and they said he went to eat somewhere and he died.

“Yoruba culture when somebody holds an office and he passes on they either give the bride or the close relatives. The next in line is B red’s daddy and he is just a happy person. He doesn’t like politics but when you lose your brother everybody knows what’s up. With that, they wanted to give my uncle automatically.

“A day to them swearing him in as a senator, they said no we want to do re-election, another guy has come up and my father doesn’t like wahala so he said let’s go to the other party if we lose we pack our thing and go. The next day we did election my uncle cleared 16 out of 17 local government areas.

“He became a senator in just a week. His own journey to winning that governorship primary election was out of sight that was how we knew this one nah God.

“It was painful and will tell everybody here that was the real reason I was not even in the country because of the politics. I have to watch what I say. If I was around he no go dey OK for me and my people. So I had to be a man and say look let me stay away.

“We have Adeleke University all the roads that lead was done by my father. There’s no money Osun wants to make in the next 30 to 40 years that my father has not made. The way things turned out was crazy”.