‘My Honeypot Is The Least Used Part Of My Body’ – Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has again gotten many talking, after she took to her IG page to share the least used part of her body —her vagina
She shared a post with the question; “What is your least used body part?”
Her answer was;
“Mine is my honeypot. Been on this earth for 3 decades plus and haven’t used it up to even 3 months in total.
Please, how do I kill this” till marriage before consistent sinning” mentality thing I have?
The thing just tire me, even an 18 yr old of these days has more experience than I do. P. S Also, I have written enough….
Also, my exes follow me, my page is public, trust me, lying is almost impossible”
