My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Ritual, Woman Tells Court

Wuraola Babalola, a police sergeant has approached Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji.

According to the policewoman, her husband has allegedly attempted to use her for money ritual, while alleging further that Oladimeji, uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her and has turned her into a punching bag.

”At any slightest opportunity, he stripes me prevents my relatives from seeing me. ”He puts the charm in my private part whenever he wants to sleep with me. He also surrounds my plate of food with charms, saying he uses it to protect me.

“He has also buried different kinds of charms in the house chanting my name. My first child saw him do that. “I have evidence of all the charms and how he maltreats me on my cell phone,” she alleged.

Oladimeji was reportedly not in court to answer to the allegations while the bailiff informed the court that he had on several occasions served hearing notices on Oladimeji, who lives in Oluyole Estate in Ibadan.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, thereafter dissolved the marriage, on grounds of threat to life and granted custody of the three children to the petitioner.

The court president also ordered the respondent to pay N15,000 as the monthly feeding allowance. The arbitrator ordered the clerk of the court to ensure that copy of the judgment is sent to Oladimeji. (NAN)