My Man Calls Me A Borehole: Lady Cries Out

by Valerie Oke

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who is sad over claims that her ex-boyfriend calls her a borehole because she mentions other guys name during lovemaking.

According to the lady, the guy checks her phone at will and she doesn’t complain because she is honest with him. She added that the guy abuses her at the slightest.

In her revelation, she added that the guy raped her on the first night they had sex.

Read the full story below:

