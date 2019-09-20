‘My Marriage Suffered Because Of My Achievements’ – Yvonne Jegede Replies Alibaba’s Post

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has reacted to comedian, Alibaba’s post about how high achieving women are being frustrated in relationships and marriages.

Alibaba, in his post, pointed out that most women in this generation are becoming very ambitious and instead of it motivating the men, they have become very insecure.

Also Read: Yvonne Jegede Invites Men She Rejected Earlier To Come And Try Again

The actress, in her reaction to his post, stated that it is the story of her life, as she took a swipe at her estranged husband, Kunle Abounce.

See her comment below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2np2NigqrP/?igshid=4tas55wfm147