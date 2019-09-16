“My Music Can Cure Depression”, Says Naira Marley (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has caused a stir after he shared photos on stage, claiming his songs can cure depression.

Nigerian rapper and raving act of the moment, Naira Marley

The singer released his recent hit single “Puta” following the success from his earlier controversial single, ‘Soapy’ which garnered over 1 million views on the streaming platform, YouTube.

Popular controversial journalist and self-acclaimed ‘IyaNaira’, Kemi Olunloyo, who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) was seen in the comment section asking if his songs can also heal her.

My music can cure depression. #Marlians

