“My Music Can Cure Depression”, Says Naira Marley (Photo)

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has caused a stir after he shared photos on stage, claiming his songs can cure depression.

The singer released his recent hit single “Puta” following the success from his earlier controversial single, ‘Soapy’ which garnered over 1 million views on the streaming platform, YouTube.

Popular controversial journalist and self-acclaimed ‘IyaNaira’, Kemi Olunloyo, who suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) was seen in the comment section asking if his songs can also heal her.

See the post below: