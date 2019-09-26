My Only Prayer Is To Give Out A Larger Part Of My Wealth To Charity: Dangote

Foremost Nigerian businessman and African richest man, Aliko Dangote, has shared that his meeting with Bill Gates has changed his perspective into resolving to do more for humanity.

According to the business mogul who made this known while speaking at the 2019 Goalkeepers’ event hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in New York on Wednesday, he said he didn’t know that there is a massive challenge in the health sector until he started a charity foundation in 1994.

His words:

“When I started my foundation in 1994, I never realised we had this massive challenge in the health sector

Really, it was mind-boggling when we had this agreement to collaborate with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and that really opened my eyes to realise that there are a lot of challenges in health.

At that time I didn’t have the opportunity of meeting Bill but meeting Bill changed me into a different person. This is somebody that has nothing to do with us in Africa or Nigeria but he is putting his money and his soul into everything.

He is very committed to helping humanity and that really surprised me a lot and I realized that he is a simple person and I never knew Bill would be this simple. He is a very soft-spoken guy and kind-hearted.

It is very difficult to find people like Bill in this world. Bill, we are very grateful and I can assure you that with my association with Bill, my only prayer is that in the next few years, I will try and give my chunk of wealth to charity.”