“N19M Wasted” – Bobrisky Reveals Amount Spent On His Disrupted Party By Police

Popular male barbie, Idowu Okuneye commonly referred to as Bobrisky has announced the amount he spent on his disrupted 28th birthday.

Recall that police officers raided the venue of the cross dresser’s birthday party and shut down the party.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa Reacts As Police Storm Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

The male barbie who has confirmed that he was not arrested has thanked his supporters for coming out to celebrate with him despite what went down.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Bob has revealed that he spent N19 million on his disrupted birthday party.

See his post below: