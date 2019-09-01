“N19M Wasted” – Bobrisky Reveals Amount Spent On His Disrupted Party By Police

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Idowu Okuneye commonly referred to as Bobrisky has announced the amount he spent on his disrupted 28th birthday.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Recall that police officers raided the venue of the cross dresser’s birthday party and shut down the party.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa Reacts As Police Storm Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

The male barbie who has confirmed that he was not arrested has thanked his supporters for coming out to celebrate with him despite what went down.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Bob has revealed that he spent N19 million on his disrupted birthday party.

See his post below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
Tags from the story
Birthday Party, Bobrisky, police
0

You may also like

Beautiful actress Chizzy Alichi demolishes her parents mud house and builds a mansion for them

Lovely photos from veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu 55th birthday celebration (Photos)

“How My Husband Proposed To Me”- Funke Akindele

Tiwa Savage Flaunts Her Body Tattoo; Guess Where It Is Located (Photos)

‘The CEO’ Grand Premiere: Kehinde Bankole, Lala Akindoju Slay On The Red Carpet

Couple Celebrate Their Divorce And Gives Tips To Avoid Making The Mistakes They Made

Cossy orjiakor having sex with dog

Tunde Moshood Shares Video Of Cossy Orjiakor Having Sex With A Dog (Watch Video)

President Buhari meets Donald Trump

Oge Okoye Goes Gaga Over Questions On How She Makes Love To Her Husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *