N90bn Allegation: Why We Visited Osinbajo: CAN

The national Christian body, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday made known the main reason it visited Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the CAN president’s (Rev. Samson Ayokunle) media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, it said the visit does not exonerate the VP of the corruption allegation trailing the disbursement of a certain N90bn election fund.

The statement reads in part, “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) can never endorse corruption and has never exonerated anyone accused of corruption because we are not a court of law.

“Anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent jurisdiction as we all know before his or her innocence can be upheld.”

“And not only that, that he said that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence, we then assured him that if he is proved innocent, then we throw our weight behind him.

“We thereafter prayed for him and our nation Nigeria. We urged him to continue to serve the nation with clean hands.

“The leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption. In our earlier visits to President Muhammadu Buhari, we had praised him for fighting war against corruption but urged him to make it comprehensive, sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.”