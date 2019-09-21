Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag Over Court Case

by Eyitemi
Naira Marley
Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley

A video has emerged on social media capturing the moment some fans loyal to Nigerian singer, Nairamarley, went violent after the singer was prevented from performing at the sports center of Unilag despite being invited.

According to reports, he was prevented from performing by the school’s DSA as a result of the lyrical content of his song and public perception.

In the video, fas were seen causing melee and unrest around the school area.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
nairamarley
