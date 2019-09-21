Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag Over Court Case

A video has emerged on social media capturing the moment some fans loyal to Nigerian singer, Nairamarley, went violent after the singer was prevented from performing at the sports center of Unilag despite being invited.
According to reports, he was prevented from performing by the school’s DSA as a result of the lyrical content of his song and public perception.
In the video, fas were seen causing melee and unrest around the school area.
Fans go violent after #NairaMarley was barred from performing at #Unilag . . There was pandemonium at an event yesterday at the University of Lagos, Akoka, as singer Naira Marley was stopped from performing. . . According to reports the decision to stop him stems from his poor public perception and ongoing court case over cyber fraud by the #EFCC. . . However, this didn’t augur well with his fans, who resorted to disrupting the event and also attacked other concert goers.