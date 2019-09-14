Naira Marley Knocks Ibrahimovic For Saying There Is Only One Zlatan

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley took a funny dig at popular Swedish footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic  as he identifies his friend and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile as the original Zlatan.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Zlatan Ibile

This reaction came after Ibrahimovic took to his twitter page hours ago to share a post which reads; “there can only be one Zlatan.”

However, the Nigerian rapper in a monologue countered the statement that “there can be only Zlatan” made by the footballer, as he described his friend, Zlatan Ibile who shares the same name with the footballer as the ‘original Zlatan.’

See his tweet below:

 

